360VUZ Collaborates with MDLBeast to host the Biggest and Loudest Music Festival: Soundstorm

360VUZ Collaborates with MDLBeast to host the Biggest and Loudest Music Festival: Soundstorm Massive Event of +200 Artists Performing on 8 stages for 4 days

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the immersive virtual mobile app announces a collaboration with MDLBeast, to provide an immersive 360º experience of Soundstorm, the region's biggest and loudest musical festival in the MENA region that ran from 16-19 December 2021. A massive event of +200 artists performing on 8 stages for 4 days.

Building on the metaverse world, 360VUZ will dazzle all music lovers who didn't get the chance to attend Soundstorm in person with an immersive virtual experience and very innovative content.

On the app, 360VUZ is providing a section for MDLBeast with a full list of engaging immersive video highlights from Soundstorm festival.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ said: "MDLBeast have definitely played a major role in creating a new scene in the music and entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia and the region. Providing immersive experiences of the Soundstorm festival on 360VUZ is a great opportunity for everyone to discover a new world of immersive content."

Some of the top artists that will be participating in the festival are:

Tiesto, Jason Derulo, Armin Van Bureen, , Afrojack, DJ Snake, Carl Cox, Rashid Al Majid, Majid Al Muhandes, Balqees Fathi, Asala, Amr Diab, Nancy Ajram, Tamer Hosny and many others.

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ is the leading Immersive Social mobile app which is backed by top-tier venture capital funds from the world and Silicon Valley.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has presence in Los Angeles, Dubai, Amman and Riyadh with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors AR, VR and XR.

360VUZ Link : www.360VUZ.com

Our 360VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

Stay updated with us on Instagram : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

For media requests please contact:

Zeina Haddad, PR and Communications Manager

zeina@360mea.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715180/360VUZ.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715178/360VUZ.jpg

360VUZ Collaborates with MDLBeast to host the Biggest and Loudest Music Festival: Soundstorm (PRNewsfoto/360VUZ)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360VUZ