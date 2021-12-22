Frost & Sullivan Awards proteanTecs Best Electronics Health Monitoring Technology

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of deep data analytics solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced today it has won the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Global Electronics Health Monitoring Technology Innovation Leadership.

proteanTecs named Frost & Sullivan best electronics health monitoring technology

Electronics have become an existential enabler for key industries, from Datacenter to Automotive, where 24/7 continuity with zero in-mission failures is pivotal. Therefore, it is necessary to guarantee these systems' reliability, bringing a key question to the fore: How can service providers, such as data center hyperscalers and car OEMs, track the health of electronic fleets working under extreme conditions while ensuring business resilience until the devices complete their lifetime?

The award reviews the evolving landscape of electronics and presents the clear and critical need for deep data analytics across multiple industries and mission critical devices. The award declares, "…Electronics health monitoring is essential to ensure these systems' functional continuity and reliability. proteanTecs offers a unique value proposition in the form of on-chip agents capable of extracting parametric data in various lifecycle stages. The Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT) enabled Proteus deep data analytics platform provides actionable insights and alerts to users along the value chain based on common, correlated, and predictive data. This allows users to take immediate action to ensure uptime and improve power, performance, and reliability."

"By weaving data science together with on-chip visibility, proteanTecs' solutions deliver an unprecedented clarity at each step of the system's lifecycle", observed Sushrutha Sadashiva, Industry Analyst.

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. These leaders identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category, with a detailed evaluation of best practice criteria across several dimensions.

Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO, said: "Frost & Sullivan is at the center of the ecosystem for best practice cultivation, with cutting-edge insights that are singularly focused on reshaping the world through managed growth. It is a great honor to be recognized by them as the technology innovation leader in the Global Electronics Health Monitoring industry."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

