Marion Ticknor Joins DMI as Chief People Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has named Marion Ticknor as Chief People Officer, effective January 3, 2022. DMI's people are its greatest asset and investment in their growth and aspirations as professionals is key to the ongoing growth and success of the company. In her role at DMI, Ticknor will build upon the innovative culture at the company with a focus on adapting to the changing needs of the workforce in a high-growth global environment.

"DMI's workforce continues to grow rapidly, and we believe now is the time to invest in our employees by bringing in a leader to fully focus on our people strategy," says DMI CEO Sunny Bajaj. "We look forward to Marion leading the way and prioritizing the growth, learning and development of our employees, who are the foundation of DMI, while continuing to build on our company culture of people first."

Ticknor has more than 20 years of experience driving innovative people-focused strategies and programs built upon a strong culture and engaged leadership. Prior to joining DMI, Ticknor served as chief people officer at KeyW, a national security solutions provider, where she set the direction for human resources, recruiting and corporate communications. She also formerly held the position of senior vice president of employee care and development at Novetta.

As a consultant early in her career, she worked with the federal and commercial sectors to streamline human resource processes, implement effective recruiting strategies and transform company culture. Ticknor graduated from St. Mary's College of Maryland.

