Playtika's Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish partner on campaign to grant the wishes of children facing a uniquely challenging Christmas

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bingo Blitz - the world's #1 bingo game[1] from Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) - and Make-A-Wish - the non-profit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses - have launched a unique holiday campaign this Christmas.

"Virtual dishes for wishes"

From 22nd – 26th December, Bingo Blitz players across the world will be invited to take part in a "virtual dishes for wishes" challenge.

The in-game event will let players collect ingredients while playing Bingo and use them to cook a wide range of dishes in the app's virtual kitchen, part of the Chef Feature in the Bingo Blitz game.

The aim is to get players to prepare 300,000 virtual dishes and Bingo Blitz will donate $100,000 to Make-A-Wish. A virtual meals counter will be introduced to allow players to see their collective progress, and the donation will be used to fulfil as many wishes as possible for children with life-threatening illnesses.

This is the second year in a row that Bingo Blitz has organised an in-app donation event for Make-A-Wish, strengthening the partnership between the two organisations.

Bingo Blitz will also be raising awareness of the charity across its app, website, and social channels to encourage millions of players around the world to donate directly to the global charity. Players and non-players alike can visit www.worldwish.org/playtika to donate.

Inspiration from a 12-year-old with a passion for food

In the United States alone, three children are diagnosed with a critical illness every hour – that's 27,000 children every year[2].

This means that thousands of children will face a very difficult Christmas. In honor of them, Bingo Blitz's virtual kitchen is going to become a place where wishes can come true for children with critical illnesses.

One young person whose own wish came true has been a particular inspiration for this campaign, and in particular, the decision to use Bingo Blitz's virtual kitchen to support Make-A-Wish.

Joshua was 12 when he underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of treatment for childhood leukemia. Recovering in hospital, North Carolina wish kid Joshua spent hours watching cooking shows from his hospital bed. His wish revolved around his passion for food, and his dream of sampling and creating amazing dishes.

After a request was submitted to Make-A-Wish, he was given the chance to visit some of the best restaurants and food trucks in LA and to participate in cooking some incredible street food. He also graced the red carpet and plated dishes at a food festival in the city.

"Joshua's wish came on the heels of his bone marrow transplant," said his mother, Rashelle. "It was so positively overwhelming it almost overshadowed what he had gone through."

For children dealing with a critical illness, a wish is more than just an incredible experience. Especially over the holiday season, a wish creates strength, hope, and transformation, in a child and in a community.

Giving through gaming

Bingo Blitz is part of Playtika, a leading gaming company with a passion for mobilizing gamers to make a real difference.

This motivation meant that, during 2020 and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bingo Blitz partnered with Feeding America to donate one million meals to help tackle hunger[3] and Playtika partnered with the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether campaign[4], which encouraged gamers worldwide to socially distance but also to combat loneliness and social isolation through gaming.

This second year of partnership between Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish is a continuation of that work, in order to change lives and give back to communities through the power of gaming.

For every wish granted, at least three more children are waiting

Despite the pressures of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish has continued to make a life-changing difference. Make-A-Wish granted more than 25,000 wishes globally in 2020 and over 500,000 wishes since 1980.

But for every child like Joshua who has had their wish come true, there are at least three more children waiting.

That is why Bingo Blitz is calling on its players across the world to be part of this campaign over the holiday season and to help make dreams come true for children facing a very difficult Christmas.

"We are very proud to be supporting Make-A-Wish for the second year in a row to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses, who are facing a uniquely challenging Christmas. The holiday period is all about giving, and we know that our wonderful community of Bingo Blitz players really care and want to make a difference", said Dudu Dahan, General Manager at Bingo Blitz. "It is inspiring to see what Make-A-Wish achieves for thousands of children. Being able to contribute to that is a privilege."

Luciano Manzo, CEO of Make-A-Wish International said, "We thank the Bingo Blitz community for embracing Make-A-Wish for a second year - the money they are raising allows us to bring hope, strength and joy to our wish children during a very meaningful time of the year. The power of wishing is life-changing and this support from Bingo Blitz will enable us to grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses when they need it most."

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms, forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through a high-action, skill-based game, packed with exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

* According to App Annie, Bingo Blitz was the #1 free-to-play Bingo game by worldwide consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and average smartphone monthly active users from Jan to Nov 2021.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 500,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org, and for more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

