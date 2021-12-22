SCA to increase NBSK price

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA will increase the price on NBSK pulp (Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft) in Europe by 40 USD per tonne from January 2022. The new price will be 1,300 USD.

"The demand for pulp continues to be strong on our main market in Europe and producer stocks are decreasing", comments Henning Ellström, VP Sales and Marketing Pulp.

The core of SCA's business is the growing forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2020 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.4 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

