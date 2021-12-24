Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.

The transaction closing was announced on December 10, 2021, and is adding to an already very strong year for Plethora Businesses in the midst of an active M&A market.

For over 50 years, Ideal Fasteners has manufactured the finest quality threaded fasteners. The Company manufactures socket caps, button sockets, flat socket caps, and specialty items from customer prints. With worldwide distribution and quality certifications including NADCAP, AS9100, and ISO9001, Ideal Fasteners is a supplier of choice for threaded inserts in the United States and in global markets.

The acquisition expands MW Industries' existing US-based manufacturing locations to provide precision components for worldwide distribution. The combined company will offer an increased selection of stock, standard, and custom socket caps and other threaded fasteners along with a wide variety of highly engineered metal and plastic components.

"The Ideal team has cultivated an impressive operational approach that attracted many high-quality customers," says Rob Connolly, Associate at Plethora. "With the added resources through this acquisition energizing an already thriving business, we're excited to see this partnership with MW Industries take the company to the next level."

The companies' combined footprint will position MW Components to provide the highest quality precision components and custom manufacturing services to a global customer base.

About MW Industries

With over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide, MW Industries group of companies deliver the precision components today's engineers need to do their best work. The business serves over 19,000 businesses across more than 75 countries worldwide and in sectors as diverse as life sciences, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy. "We have a no-compromise ambition to deliver exactly what our customers need, precisely when they need it. So whether they want to partner with us on developing a next-generation product or need one of our thousands of stock parts for immediate delivery, we can help."

About Plethora Businesses

Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A Advisory firm, providing sell-side and buy-side M&A, corporate strategy, valuations and consulting services to middle market businesses. For more information, visit plethorabusinesses.com or call 714-255-8862.

