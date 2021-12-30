CANON HELPS TO USHER IN A NEW COLLABORATIVE VISION AT CES 2022

Inspired by a Collective Future, The Company's 'TogetherNext' Theme Showcases How its Technologies make connecting with People, Cultures, and the World around us, more exciting than ever.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has continuously redefined limits and at CES 2022, the company will showcase new collaborative visions through its innovative technologies (Booth #15086). With the launch of the theme 'TogetherNext,' Canon will unveil new interactive digital experiences through four cornerstones to show how its solutions make connecting with people, cultures and the world around us more exciting than ever before. Canon is also teaming up with actor and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt and company, HitRecord, to show first-hand how Canon's new hybrid collaboration technology in development can help him and his company create through a virtual, real-time writers' room experience.

Check out a quick look into the TogetherNext theme and learn more at the in-person Canon press conference held on January 4th from 1-2pm PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Room D.

See you there at CES 2022!

