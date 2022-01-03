Virtus Investment Partners Closes on Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today completed the previously announced acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporates, and other strategies with $14.5 billion1 of assets under management.

The addition of Stone Harbor as an affiliated manager enhances and diversifies the investment capabilities available through Virtus' multi-boutique model. Stone Harbor also increases the company's non-U.S. institutional client base, expands global distribution resources, and adds a proprietary operating and analytical platform that can be leveraged by other affiliates.

"Stone Harbor offers clients a highly regarded emerging markets debt strategy that has a 30-year track record," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer of Virtus. "Their institutional-quality emerging markets debt capabilities, under the leadership of Peter Wilby, Managing Partner and co-Chief Investment Officer and Jim Craige, co-CIO and Head of Emerging Markets, are well-respected among clients and consultants and highly complementary to our other fixed-income capabilities. We are pleased that Stone Harbor has joined as one of our distinctive investment managers."

As a boutique affiliate, Stone Harbor will maintain autonomy over its investment processes, brand and culture, ensuring continuity for its clients, consultants, and distribution partners, who will collaborate with the same investment teams, including Wilby, Craige, David Torchia, Head of Multi-Asset Credit, and other key individuals who have entered into long-term employment agreements. Stone Harbor also will benefit from the expanded resources that are available as part of a larger company, including access to Virtus' shared services, strong distribution capabilities and additional analytical resources.

About Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor Investment Partners, LLC is a global institutional fixed-income investment manager specializing in credit and asset allocation strategies. The firm manages institutional clients' assets in a range of investment strategies including emerging markets debt, global high yield, bank loans, as well as multi-sector credit products including unconstrained and total return approaches. The firm's investment strategies are based on fundamental insights, derived from a combination of proprietary research and the in-depth knowledge and specialized experience of the firm's team. Founded in 2006, it is based in New York City with additional offices in London and Singapore.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Stone Harbor, Virtus' affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

