AFFILIATES OF PHOENIX INVESTORS END 2021 WITH SEVEN ACQUISITIONS Company purchases former plants in separate transactions from Whirlpool, GE, LSC Communications, Savant, and Southwire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, completed seven (7) year-end acquisitions totaling over 2,800,000 square feet in Tennessee, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kansas.

In 2021, Phoenix set company records for new industrial acquisitions of 15 million square feet, increasing its portfolio to approximately 52 million square feet. Phoenix also completed 500,000 square feet of new construction. Across its portfolio, Phoenix owns large industrial sites suitable for additional construction adjacent to operating properties. Given Phoenix's current pipeline, it anticipates 2022 will shatter these records on both acquisitions and new construction.

Phoenix's core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. In 2021, Phoenix continued to grow its relationships with corporate clients across many industries. To reflect the growth and success of its programs with corporate clients, Phoenix has coined the strategy as "Communities First" to reflect the alignment and objective of its partnerships with corporate clients. The "Communities First" strategy is built upon a vision of what is best for the local community. With this vision, Phoenix has successfully repositioned such surplus industrial properties across the United States by investing in first-class building renovations, re-leasing each to new companies, and spurring significant further investment and job creation by our tenants. In 2022, Phoenix expects the number of its "Communities First" acquisitions to accelerate.

"In 2021, we broke all records for acquisitions and leasing. We are grateful for Team Phoenix, and our growing family of public and corporate partners," said Frank P. Crivello, Founder & Chairman, Phoenix Investors. "In 2022, we will continue to structure creative solutions for our corporate partners and local communities, assisting both in reviving surplus industrial real estate as we continue to execute our 'Communities First' strategy."

"To support our continued portfolio growth, in 2021 we broke records in new hiring for Team Phoenix," said David Marks, President & CEO, Phoenix Investors. "We are attracting and continue to seek qualified acquisition, leasing, legal, accounting, logistics, and construction personnel from across the United States and expect this trend to continue in 2022."

Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold interests in industrial, retail, office, and single tenant net-leased properties in approximately 52 million square feet, spanning 29 states. Its core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

