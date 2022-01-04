AuctionTime.com Closes 2021 with 3-Day, Record-Setting $72 Million Sale

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com continued its record-setting success in 2021 with the largest December sale in its history. The over-$72 million sale (gross auction proceeds) spanned three days and is the culmination of AuctionTime.com's massive end-of-year auctions throughout December. The recent sale drew more than 12,800 unique bidders placing bids from around the world vying for over 4,300 assets.

"With record-low inventory levels across many equipment industries, the record prices reflect the confidence sellers have in AuctionTime to deliver the best possible return for machinery, trucks, and trailers," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "The numbers also speak volumes about the power of TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, and Truck Paper to draw quality bidders and consistently bring bidding competition that extends past the last minute."

AuctionTime.com broke multiple records in 2021, with more than $940 million in GAP for the year and over $188 million in GAP in December alone. The December 29th-to-31st auction alone attracted buyers from all 50 states and 54 countries worldwide.

December 29th-31st, 2021, AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $72+ Million (USD)

Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 12,800+

Total Assets Sold: 4300+

Watch List Adds: 99,000+

Online Page Views: 6.1+ Million

Unique Online Visitors: 387,000+

Construction Equipment

2018 Komatsu PC390LC-11 Crawler Excavator

Sold Price: $286,000 (USD)

Seller: Vander Werff & Associates

2014 Deere 644K Wheel Loader

Sold Price: $180,100 (USD)

Seller: Ulmer Auction Service

2006 Caterpillar 950G Series II Wheel Loader

Sold Price: $100,800 (USD)

Seller: Swenson & Sons

Commercial Trucks

2020 Peterbilt 389 Sleeper Truck

Sold Price: $224,120 (USD)

Seller: Vander Werff & Associates

2013 Mack Pinnacle CHU613 Day Cab Truck

Sold Price: $70,100 (USD)

Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

2012 Peterbilt 365 Dump Truck Package (Eight Trucks)

Sold Price: $782,916 (USD)

Seller: Vic Lewis & Sons Auctioneers, LLC

Agricultural Equipment

2021 Case IH Steiger 620 AFS Connect Quadtrac Tractor

Sold Price: $470,100 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek's

2020 Hagie STS16 Self-Propelled Sprayer

Sold Price: $409,000 (USD)

Seller: Tom Wieck Realty & Auction

2018 John Deere S780 Combine

Sold Price: $321,100

Seller: Heritage Tractor

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

