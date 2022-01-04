Former FTC Regulator Stacy Feuer Joins ESRB as Senior Vice President, Privacy Certified

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) today announced that Stacy Feuer has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Privacy Certified, a leading online and mobile privacy compliance program. Established in 1999, the ESRB Privacy Certified program helps members navigate privacy protection laws in the U.S. and internationally, and was one of the first of its kind to be authorized by the Federal Trade Commission as a Safe Harbor under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Feuer brings more than two decades of experience in consumer protection and privacy policy and enforcement to the ESRB. In her past role as the Assistant Director for International Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), she represented the U.S. and the FTC internationally on consumer-related advertising, marketing, and data privacy issues involving new and emerging digital technologies. She also investigated and litigated advertising cases and coordinated the FTC's work on the U.S. SAFE WEB Act, legislation that enhances the FTC's cross-border cooperation powers.

"The ESRB Privacy Certified program continues to set a high bar with its self-regulatory standards and commitment to best practices," said Feuer. "As a result, consumers, parents, and caregivers can be assured that their and their children's personal data will be protected whenever they see Privacy Certified seals displayed. I am thrilled to join ESRB at this pivotal moment for data privacy to help Privacy Certified members meet ongoing and future compliance challenges creatively."

"Stacy's deep expertise in navigating the domestic and global regulatory landscape for privacy, consumer protection and e-commerce makes her a perfect choice to lead the Privacy Certified program," said ESRB President Patricia Vance. "Stacy will bring enormous value to our member companies, helping guide them on compliance with an ever-increasingly complex array of consumer privacy regulations on the state, federal and global levels."

Before joining the FTC, Stacy practiced international law at a Washington, DC firm, and served as a law clerk for a federal district court judge. Stacy graduated from Cornell University and the New York University School of Law. She holds a CIPP-US accreditation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

About ESRB

The ESRB is a non-profit, self-regulatory body that independently assigns age and content ratings for video games and mobile apps so parents can make informed choices. It also enforces advertising guidelines adopted by the video game industry and helps companies implement responsible online, mobile and internet connected device privacy practices under its Privacy Certified program. Visit www.esrb.org for more information.

About Privacy Certified

ESRB's Privacy Certified program, an authorized Safe Harbor under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), helps companies comply with online and mobile privacy protection laws in the United States and beyond. Privacy Certified protects consumer privacy and is consistent with ESRB's mission to help interactive entertainment companies conduct business responsibly while assuring consumers, especially parents, that their personal data is collected and managed responsibly. Look for the Privacy Certified seal. For more information, visit esrb.org/privacy .

