Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home

HMH to Present at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced that Jack Lynch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Joe Abbott, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The Company's fireside chat is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.  A link to the live webcast and audio replay of the virtual event will be available via the Company's website, ir.hmhco.com. The replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

Direct link:  https://kvgo.com/citi-apps-economy-conference/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-co-jan-2022

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Investor Relations
Chris Symanoskie, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-215-1405
Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com

Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmh-to-present-at-the-citi-appseconomy-conference-301453609.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.