Kulicke & Soffa Launches KNeXt™ - The Next Generation Industry 4.0 Software Platform

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") announced at SEMICON Taiwan the launch of KNeXt™, the new web-based industry 4.0 software solution that connects K&S equipment and enables fleet management, factory automation and productivity improvement.

Over the past three decades, K&S has been focused on developing and enhancing equipment connectivity and factory automation solutions to drive efficiency and productivity for semiconductor assembly equipment. Over the last 5 years, strong customer demand drove more than 20,000 new active equipment connections.

Leveraging the Company's factory automation strength and existing installed base, KNeXt™ provides several new value enhancing features:

Web based platform, with instant access anywhere within a customer's network

Factory dashboards with equipment fleet view, search and control of up to thousands of connected machines

Customized and cost-effective software modules to cater to different customer requirements

Option to provide standalone software as a service to integrate into a customer's existing manufacturing system and host software

Meng Kwong Han, Kulicke & Soffa's Vice President of Aftermarket Products & Services, said, "Industry 4.0 adoption is a continuous journey with increasing automation needs as semiconductor assembly becomes more complex. KNeXt™ is designed to serve different market segments by providing the most comprehensive solutions for K&S equipment, with flexibility to customize based on customer and application specific process flows. We are committed to the continuous development of industry 4.0 solutions through learning and partnership with our customers in their industry 4.0 journey."

KNeXt™ has already been successfully deployed at multiple customers and is ready for new customer evaluations and sales.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

