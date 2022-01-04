Lumileds Partners with Inhalio as Exclusive Provider of Digital Automotive Aftermarket Scent Diffuser for Health and Well-Being Solutions New Generation of Lumileds Digital Scent Diffusers Support Health, Wellness and Well-Being for Drivers and Passengers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2022, Lumileds, a global leader in automotive accessories and lighting, and Inhalio, a global leader in digital scent systems, announced Lumileds' exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the NOMAD SD3 smart scent diffuser to automotive customers, rideshare fleets and end-users.

Lumileds/Inhalio Logo

Lumileds and Inhalio launch NOMAD SD3 smart scent diffuser to automotive customers, rideshare fleets and end-users.

For more than a century, Lumileds has been a trusted partner for car makers by providing innovative lighting solutions, and over the last decade has provided drivers and passengers pure and healthy air with its car air purifiers. Now, with this agreement, Lumileds is expanding its health and wellness offerings with smart scent dispensing.

"Through the power of science and scent, Lumileds will bring transformational scent experiences to drivers and passengers," said Keith Kelsen, CEO of Inhalio. "Never before have vehicle occupants been able to control the scent in their vehicle with options from mood-mapped scent experiences to scents from exotic destinations to purpose-built solutions that eliminate odors, reduce motion sickness and even kill airborne pathogens like bacteria and viruses."

The NOMAD SD3 system is a sophisticated digital scent diffusion system that fits conveniently into vehicle cup holders. Four unique scent cartridges can be installed, allowing drivers and passengers to select a specific scent and immediately benefit from reduced stress and improved wellness. Dozens of scents are available including scents that support mood-mapped experiences like the calming effect of lavender, or citrus scents that stimulate alertness. Further, purpose-built scents that can eliminate cabin odors, kill airborne pathogens such as viruses and bacteria or reduce some cases of motion sickness are also available.

"The Inhalio digital scent system is unique in its ability to create a wide variety of personal in-vehicle experiences and emotions as well as a sense of pleasure and well-being," said Blandine Devlin, senior director global marketing, strategy and partnerships, Lumileds, automotive aftermarket. "Through our global aftermarket reach, users will be able to acquire the system and access an increasingly broad range of scents from around the world as we expand the library of options."

Unlike other "wet" or oil-based systems in the market, the NOMAD SD3 device uses an advanced dry-air diffusion system that is both safer and healthier for the occupant, and delivers a pure, fresh, and consistent scent experience. To relieve "nose-blindness," a condition where a person's olfactory system stops registering (smelling) a fragrance when it's constantly present, the solution delivers intermittent bursts of scent at a cadence and intensity that can be tuned to the size of the vehicle cabin. This cadence delivery system ensures that the experience is enjoyed throughout the ride and is not overpowering to the driver or occupants.

Users can control the NOMAD SD3 with an easy-to-use smartphone app for Android or Apple devices. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice command systems including Siri, Alexa and Google are all supported.

Lumileds will work with Inhalio to manufacture and deliver the NOMAD SD3 system directly to consumers, automotive aftermarket suppliers, rideshare companies and OESs on a global basis. General product availability is expected in Q3 of 2022.

About Inhalio: Inhalio, a global leader in digital scent systems, is enabling large corporations to make the digital scent transformation into IoT Home & Automotive markets with its Digital Scent 3.0 Platform. Inhalio digital dry-air diffusion and intelligent scent cartridge technology unleashes the power of science and scent to significantly enhance in-vehicle experiences, deliver fine fragrances into home markets, and support health, wellness and wellbeing solutions. For more information, please visit: www.inhalio.com.

About Lumileds:

Lumileds is a global leader in OEM and aftermarket automotive lighting and accessories, camera flash for mobile devices, MicroLED, and light sources for general illumination, horticulture, and human-centric lighting. Our approximately 7,000 employees operate in over 30 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never before possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being. To learn more about our company and solution portfolios, please visit https://lumileds.com.

Download Product Image:

CMYK: https://bit.ly/3EcNjJu

RGB: https://bit.ly/32cku2v

Download Logos:

CMYK: https://bit.ly/3t1DkVc

RGB: https://bit.ly/3HBAVoo

For further information, please contact:

Steve Landau

Steve.Landau@lumileds.com

Director Marketing Communications

408-710-4090

Lumileds Inhalio Scent Diffuser Launch at CES

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumileds