Mike Rochelle Joins Cyber Group

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group Inc. announced today the addition of Mike Rochelle as Vice President of Cultural Growth. "Cyber Group's core business is to grow our people to help our customers digitize their businesses. Building a growth culture has been and will be a central strategy for Cyber Group's continued success. I have known Mike for over 15 years and his passion for growing leadership traits in technology professionals has been very effective. With over 300 employees in Cyber Group, Mike will institutionalize our growth culture and position the company to serve our customers even better," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group.

Over the past three decades, Mike has been a Divisional CIO for a CBRE, Chief of Staff for the CIO at Time Warner Cable, Global Head of Partner and Direct Sales, Marketing and Customer Service at Microsoft and other software and service providers, and has led digital transformation for many other large organizations. He is always a Business Technology Strategist innovating on numerous internal and external consulting capacities. Since 1998, his personal passion/give-back project has been helping leaders understand their personal leadership style, cooperate with and lead others more effectively, and commit to a lifetime of learning, changing, and growing. Mike has provided coaching and leadership programs for over 3,500 Senior Executives engaged in business technology across North America.

Mike was Trained/Certified by The Dooley Group (SIM RLF), Gallup (Strengths), Covey (7 Habits), Vital Smarts (Crucial Conversations), and ICCP (Certified Leadership Professional). He also created and is authorized to provide Certified Leadership Professional credentials by ICCP. He holds an MBA from Azusa Pacific University, a Liberal Arts BA from Ambassador University, and is an adjunct professor at Dallas Baptist University in the master's School of Business.

"I am excited to join a top 1% company that celebrates their people and their customers growth and success as precedents to organizational and profitable cultural growth. I've known Saurajit Kanungo for nearly two decades and he introduced me to ABTP as he was a giver there before me. I will focus on working at all levels in the organization to bottle our incredible enthusiasm, capabilities, and relationships to customize our cultural growth formulation and accelerate it. I'll bring some advanced practices in this regard, learn from and accelerate CG's already powerful magic, and once established internally, add these services to our growing customer base to accelerate their own value driven cultural growth!" said Mike Rochelle, Vice President of Cultural Growth, Cyber Group.

Cyber Group is a 24-year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We leverage Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi employing over 300 people worldwide, our company's proven veteran leadership allows clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

