Natera to Webcast Live Presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, today announced that it will webcast a live presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will discuss recent business activities, Natera's plans for continued growth in the genetic testing industry and impact in people's lives during critical health moments.

Access to the live webcast and subsequent archived presentation will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, transforming how we make critical health care decisions. Our genetic and diagnostic tests help clinicians and their patients protect patients' health and enable earlier and more targeted interventions that may lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate high accuracy and have helped improve patient care outcomes in oncology, women's health, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers, or coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 pr@natera.com

