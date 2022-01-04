NovaBiotics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaBiotics Ltd, a privately held clinical stage company developing novel immune based therapies for life-threatening and life-limiting-diseases, today announced that Deborah O'Neil, PhD, OBE, FRSE, Chief Executive Officer of NovaBiotics, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, being held virtually, January 10-13, 2022.

The on-demand presentation will be available beginning January 10, at 7:00am ET on the "Events" section of NovaBiotics' website at: https://novabiotics.co.uk/category/events/ and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About NovaBiotics

NovaBiotics Ltd is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of medically unmet, life-threatening and life-limiting diseases with novel, immune-based therapies. A leading innovator with the ambition to transform treatment paradigms in inflammatory, infectious and respiratory disease, the Company's robust technology and business model has been validated through successful development from invention through to phase 3 clinical development of its most advanced product candidates.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Deborah O'Neil

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 0044 (0)1224 711377

Email: deborah@novabiotics.co.uk

Melody Carey

Rx Communications Group

Email: mcarey@rxir.com

