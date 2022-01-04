Quectel Launches New Generation of Flagship Android Smart Module

The Quectel SG865W-WF module will help accelerate the efficient deployment of high-end AIoT applications

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT solutions, has announced the launch of the SG865W-WF, a new generation of flagship Android smart module. The module is equipped with Qualcomm's QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC), which offers powerful performance and rich multimedia functions to meet industrial and consumer Artificial Intelligence IoT (AIoT) scenarios. AIoT deployments have greater requirements for high computing power, AI performance and multimedia functions. The SG865W-WF module will accelerate the efficient deployment of high-end AIoT applications such as video conferencing, cloud gaming, digital signage, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), robots and smart retail.

The SG865W-WF module is equipped with the 7nm Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, which integrates an octa-core high-performance Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, Adreno 995 DPU, Hexagon DSP and Spectra 480 ISP, achieving a comprehensive computing power of up to 15 TOPS. The module can provide sufficient computing power for edge computing, enabling compute-intensive IoT applications to offer excellent performance and deliver an improved experience.

Thanks to the powerful video processing capability of the QCS8250, the Quectel SG865W-WF module can provide video performance with the support of max. 8K@30fps video coding or 8K@60fps video decoding, up to 64-megapixel photo and video capture, and a maximum of seven groups of cameras.

The SG865W-WF supports the Android 10 operating system, with the default on-board storage of 8GB LPDDR5 + 64GB UFS.

In terms of communication performance, the SG865W-WF module supports Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology.

With various peripheral interfaces such as dual USB, multiple PCIe and UART, the product can seamlessly integrate with cellular and GNSS modules such as Quectel's EC20 LTE module, and the RG500Q 5G module.

