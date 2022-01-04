ServiceTitan Accelerates Expansion Into Pest Control and Lawn Care with Acquisition of FieldRoutes ServiceTitan and FieldRoutes Join Forces to Fuel Pest and Lawn Businesses with Industry-Leading Software Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , a leading software provider for the trades, announced today that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire FieldRoutes (formerly PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing), a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider in the pest control and lawn care industry. The acquisition will enhance ServiceTitan's existing suite of technology and empower FieldRoutes to accelerate growth and provide its customers with exceptional service to help them grow their business.

"ServiceTitan and FieldRoutes were both founded on a shared mission to bring world-class software and innovation to the trades industry," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "We're thrilled to partner with FieldRoutes to provide pest control and lawn care companies with a cutting-edge platform that helps drive business and personal outcomes. By accelerating FieldRoutes' successful track record of servicing pest control and lawn care, we will be one step closer to our mission of helping contractors achieve the level of success they deserve. I couldn't be more excited to welcome FieldRoutes to the ServiceTitan team."

Co-founded in 2013 by Chief Technology Officer Rubens Basso, FieldRoutes' software platform automates field service operations for small, mid-size, and enterprise companies in the pest control and lawn care industries. Its suite of tools spans office management, advanced route optimization for technicians, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition solutions to accelerate growth, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and increase revenue for FieldRoutes' customers. As a part of the acquisition, FieldRoutes intends to continue its trajectory, particularly with enterprise customers, with additional support and investments from ServiceTitan.

Based in McKinney, Texas, FieldRoutes has nearly tripled its employee base since 2018, allowing the company to invest heavily in its technology stack to better support its customers. FieldRoutes also recently expanded its technology offering to the lawn care industry.

"Our top priority at FieldRoutes has always been to provide pest control and lawn care operators with access to the best technology and an unparalleled level of service to run and grow their businesses," said William Chaney, CEO of FieldRoutes. "We believe that joining the ServiceTitan family will enable us to meaningfully increase our investments in product development and customer success, and as a result, provide our customers with the innovative software solutions they need to achieve their goals and outpace the competition."

Last year, ServiceTitan announced its acquisitions of ServicePro, a software solution for the pest, lawn, and arbor industries, and Aspire Software, a software provider for commercial landscaping businesses. As FieldRoutes integrates with ServiceTitan, ServicePro will be managed under FieldRoutes, led by Chaney to better serve customers at both companies.

ServiceTitan's acquisition of FieldRoutes is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions contained in the definitive agreement.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is an end-to-end business management software platform that powers key workflows and connects key stakeholders in a trades business. The company's software platform includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

