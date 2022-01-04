TINECO TO UNVEIL THE WORLD'S FIRST SMART CARPET CLEANER AT CES Series Expands Lineup of Tineco Floor Care Solutions for Complete Home Cleaning

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, is slated to unveil the world's first smart carpet and upholstery cleaner – CARPET ONE – at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, taking place January 5th to January 7th. Dedicated to producing innovative technologies that make everyday home appliances easier than ever to use, the introduction of Tineco's newest Carpet Cleaner Series marks the brand's expansion into the category, adding to its portfolio of full home floor care cleaning solutions.

Designed to deliver professional carpet cleaning results, the Tineco CARPET ONE Smart Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is an easy-to-use, tech-enabled appliance that guides users through the cleaning process. Beyond carpet cleaning, the unit has an additional hose and stain-remover tool to clean upholstery, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.

The CARPET ONE Smart Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner provides 130AW of ultimate suction and a motor power of 1300W. Further features, unparalleled in the market, include:

HeatedWash Technology : A unique heating panel ensures the water temperature remains consistently high throughout the cleaning cycle.

PowerDry Technology : By the press of a button, water residue is powerfully extracted from surfaces and hot air is continuously blown to the carpet, drastically cutting down the dry time to 30 minutes or less.

DrynessMeter: A humidity sensor detects dampness in real-time and displays the dryness level through a "DrynessMeter" on the LED screen.

Similar to all models in the Tineco ONE series, CARPET ONE is equipped with the brand's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology that detects messes and automatically applies optional suction power, as well as water volume, for an effective clean. The LED display will notify users when the surface is truly clean as the iLoop™ ring will convert from red when dirty to blue when fully washed.

The series also includes the CARPET ONE PRO, equipped with an advanced LCD screen displaying vivid animations, and iCARPET, a functional yet equally as powerful carpet cleaner.

Launched in September 2021, Tineco's FLOOR ONE S5 Series will also be on display, including CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the smart home appliances category, the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO.

To see demonstrations of Tineco's newly unveiled products, as well as additional floor care solutions, stop by Tineco's booth at CES 2022 at Venetian Expo, halls A-C, booth #52916. Learn more about Tineco by visiting https://us.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the invention of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum - FLOOR ONE S3.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

