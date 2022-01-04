Two patents awarded to restaurant tech provider Copper for its ability to simplify access to data, streamline pay-at-the-table systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the company and its founder two patents for technologies designed to help restaurateurs simplify their access to data through a mix of software and hardware designed to offer pay-at-the-table solutions. Copper received the patents just four months after filing the applications -- the average time for technology patent approval is 16-26 months.

Copper allows customers to pay quickly by QR code, offers flexible integration through a blend of proprietary software and hardware solutions

"Even restaurants with the most rudimentary systems and tiniest of budgets are able to gain access to and then make sense of their own data when using Copper, which is one factor that makes its solutions so compelling," says Scott Brient, Managing Attorney at Brient IP Law in Roswell, Georgia; Brient managed the company's patent applications. "It's this type of advantage, along with underlying advances on the hardware and software side, that helped us obtain patent protection so quickly."

Copper is a cloud-based platform that seamlessly integrates with every point-of-sale (POS) system and helps restaurants "free their data" so they can more easily view outcomes and trends of their own sales. Its various features, including Copper Cord™, Copper Checkout™, Copper Cashier™, Copper Conduit™, offer an affordable solution to some of restaurants' most costly problems.

"These patents, which are the first two of many, indicate that Copper has figured out how to make pay-at-the-table simple. We also help operators get their hands on their own data," said Dickson Chu, Copper CEO.

Throughout COVID, the Copper system helped to close the loop for restaurants as leaner staffs and fewer tables became a long-term reality. The pay-at-the-table solution, enabled by the easy-to-integrate Copper Cord™, allows restaurants to quickly turn tables and helps guests close checks on time.

Copper has been doubling its channel partner/reseller relationships month over month since the beginning of 2021, resulting in triple-digit growth in installations, quarter over quarter. Copper expects to continue exponential growth through 2022.

ABOUT COPPER

Copper is the most innovative pay-at-the-table payment solution available for restaurant operators. Copper is quick to set up, inexpensive to use, and pairs with any POS system -- without needing technology changes. Launched in 2020, Copper works with payment providers, independent software providers and value-added resellers; Copper is used by leading restaurant groups of all sizes. For more information, visit UseCopper.com.

