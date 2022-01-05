Traffic
BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas has suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travellers, which was expected to take effect on 7 January 2022.  Vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, may continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.

In addition, effective 4 January 2022, all persons remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status.

Details of the protocol changes are as follows:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas.
  • 48 Hour COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test: Effective 4 January 2022, a Rapid Antigen Test will be required for all travellers staying in The Bahamas longer than 48 hours (two (2) nights), regardless of vaccination status.

For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

