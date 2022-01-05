Blue Owl Capital Hires Madeleine Sinclair as Head of North American Distribution Former BlackRock Head of iShares Canada Will Expand Development of Blue Owl's Wealth Management Business Across U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has hired Madeleine Sinclair as Managing Director and Head of North American Distribution, effective January 3, 2022. In this newly created role, Sinclair will spearhead the expansion of the Company's private wealth management business across both U.S. and Canadian markets.

"We are excited to welcome Madeleine, who brings two decades of sales and management experience in private wealth distribution," said Derek O'Leary, CEO of Blue Owl Securities. "Her expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Blue Owl's private wealth business and comes at a time when we are experiencing exponential investor demand for our products and alternative expertise."

Blue Owl's private wealth management business is focused on providing high net worth investors access to the same alternative investment solutions as its institutional client base. With well-established and growing relationships across 85 private wealth management platforms, including several of the largest platforms in North America, Blue Owl is well positioned to continue its market leading momentum. Sinclair will join a global team comprised of professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Driven to develop and launch innovative alternative solutions for clients, Blue Owl intends to multiply its $6 billion in capital commitments (as of September 2021) with private wealth clients.

"I am thrilled to join Blue Owl to expand the company's private wealth distribution in the United States and Canada," said Sinclair. "This is a fast-growing and dynamic firm with a strong track-record of providing innovative capital solutions to sophisticated investors. I believe we can continue to leverage this expertise and provide compelling alternative investment products geared towards private wealth investors and advisors."

Sinclair previously spent 19 years at BlackRock, most recently serving as Head of iShares Canada. In this role, she was a member of the Americas Executive Committee and oversaw institutional and private wealth distribution, product development, and capital markets. Prior to that, she served as Head of iShares Sales within BlackRock's U.S. Wealth Advisory business, where she led the design of a strategy to grow the portfolio adoption of fixed income, ESG, and factor ETFs with advisors. She has a proven track record for building client partnerships and inspiring high performing teams. During her leadership tenure, the iShares channel consistently drove industry leading results and contributed to the multitrillion-dollar growth of ETFs.

Sinclair holds an MBA from NYU Stern and a BA from DePauw University. She is also on the Board of Directors for 10,000 Degrees, a nationally recognized leader in supporting college success, which empowers students from low-income backgrounds to make a transformative impact on their lives, families and communities.

ABOUT BLUE OWL

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $82.9* billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

*Proforma as of 9/30/21 to include AUM attributable to Oak Street which became a Blue Owl Company on 12/29/21.

