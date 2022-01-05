CELEBRATE RESOLUTION RESET WEEK WITH NATURAL GROCERS® ON JANUARY 18 - 22, 2022

Keep Those New Year's Resolutions & Be Rooted in Health with discounts, freebies, and sweepstakes

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all New Year's Resolution makers – meet us at Natural Grocers® for Resolution Reset Week℠! From January 18 –22, 2022, the organic and natural neighborhood grocery retailer's 162 stores are supporting its community members' goals of sticking to their resolutions year-round. With five days of discounts on premium quality products, and value packed sweepstakes, resolutions at Natural Grocers don't need to be stressful, hard to keep or expensive to maintain. Additionally, {N}power® members (Natural Grocers' free loyalty program) will have exclusive access to resolution supporting specials, freebies, and sweepstakes all month long.

New Year's resolutions don't need to be stressful, hard to keep or expensive to maintain – Natural Grocers is here to help with Resolution Reset Week from January 18-22. At all Natural Grocers across the country, customers will enjoy resolution supporting discounts of up to 44% % off Always Affordable Prices, value-packed sweepstakes, and exclusive deals for {N}power members.

Be Rooted in Health℠ with Resolution Reset

Natural Grocers' in-house nutrition experts have developed a convenient list of New Year's resolutions, accompanied by helpful hacks that make them easy to keep, budget-friendly, and fun. From eating 100% organic produce all year and prioritizing quality sleep to detoxifying home & body care and being food adventurous, Resolution Reset Week is designed to set people up for success in taking charge of their own health.

During Resolution Reset Week, January 18 – 22, Natural Grocers' communities are invited to enjoy:

Epic Savings℠ for Resolution Keepers i – All customers will receive up to 44% off Always Affordable SM Prices on high-quality items such as vitamins & supplements, body care, healthy snacks, dairy-free milk alternatives, organic gluten-free pasta, bone broth, organic wellness shots, and more.

Gifts from Natural Grocers ii : {N}power® customers will receive one free reusable shopping bag, and one free 6 oz. can of Natural Grocers Brand Black Olives, with purchase.

Keep Your Resolution Sweepstakesiii: Win a $1,000 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out the sweepstakes form available at any Natural Grocers' locations. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.

Throughout January, {N}power members will have access to exclusive resolution supporting weekly deals, discountsiv, and a supplement sweepstakes:

Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest :

Try One New Food Each Week : 20% off Natural Grocers Brand frozen sides v including risotto, gnocchi, and grain blends, January 6– 12.

Eat 100% Organic Produce All Year : Special discount on all organic produce (the only produce Natural Grocers carries), January 13– 18.

Detoxify Your Home : 10% off the full range of Natural Grocers Brand cleaning products such as organic laundry detergent, dish soap, and pet stain remover, January 18– 24.

Hydrate : 10% off all still and sparkling water, January 20 – 26.

Focus on Self -Care & Detoxify Your Body Care Products : 25% off Alba Botanica body care products, January 25 – 31.

Supplement Sweepstakesvi: {N}power members who purchase a Natural Grocers Brand supplement from January 1 –31, will automatically be entered to win a set of Natural Grocers Brand Foundational Five Supplements. One winner at each store will receive one each of Multivitamin, Magnesium, Vitamin D, DHA or EPA, and Super Nutrients such as Turkey Tail, berberine, CoQ10, and turmeric.

Natural Grocers' Top 10 Nutrition Trends® predictions for 2022, which the company unveiled in November 2021, are an invaluable roadmap as people make everyday nutritional decisions that impact their long-term health. The complete trends forecast, along with "try this trend" options, can be read at www.naturalgrocers.com/health-hotline-article/top-10-trends-2022

For additional savings, customers can join {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345vii.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

