DiscGenics to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Flagg Flanagan will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Invited attendees of the Conference can access the virtual session for both live and on demand replay.

About DiscGenics

DiscGenics is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine. As the only company in the world to develop an allogeneic cell therapy derived from intervertebral disc cells to treat diseases of the disc, DiscGenics believes it has a unique opportunity to harness the restorative potential of the human body to heal millions of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of back pain. DiscGenics' first product candidate, IDCT, is a homologous, allogeneic, injectable cell therapy that utilizes biomedically engineered progenitor cells derived from intervertebral disc tissue, known as Discogenic Cells, to offer a non-surgical, potentially regenerative solution for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate degenerative disc disease. For more information, visit discgenics.com.

