FLOR Unveils Area Rug Collection Inspired by Winter

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Winter Collection, including carpet tile styles that add a fresh look to interior spaces. The collection artfully combines eye-catching textures, soothing layered patterns and added warmth with earthy shades, achieving a modern look full of character. True to the brand, the collection seamlessly blends beautiful design, smart functionality and environmental responsibility into the spaces people live.

"Our Winter Collection takes inspiration from the season's essential trends with Earth-inspired hues, geometric patterns and Moroccan-inspired designs that bring warmth to any space," said James Pope, General Manager of FLOR. "Like all FLOR area rugs, our new products provide beautiful, on-trend designs that are also good for the Earth. The collection is made from thoughtfully sourced materials, making them an environmentally responsible choice."

Pairing traditional textiles with bold lines and layered looks, the FLOR Winter Collection can elevate any space. The launches include:

Foothills : Detailed and distinct, the Moroccan-inspired geometric pattern shown with Foothills works as a natural centerpiece in any room. This rug is available in three neutral colors – Eggnog, Bone and Bright White – adding an ornate feel to the home.

Trade Winds : Reminiscent of the wide-open skies, this soothing style offers a versatile pattern in three subtle tones – Eggnog, Bone and Bright White. It is perfectly suited to pair with every look, from boho to mod.

Savile Row : Inspired by the famous London street known for menswear, Savile Row dresses up spaces with its luxurious and tailor-made look. The classic textile pattern aims to elevate with its three striking tones – Cobalt, Titanium and Berry.

Full Break: The handsome rug is tailor made for the home. Full Break pairs bold lines with dark hues – Mica, Stone and Black – to create a classic yet cozy look.

All four of the latest FLOR styles are made with the brand's CQuest™GB backing. This new and improved backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. This is a continuation of the brand's commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good to the Earth.

