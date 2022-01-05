GattaCo Appoints New Executive Leadership for Commercialization of the First At-Home Lab Quality Blood Plasma Testing Platform

MURIETTA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GattaCo, an innovator in at-home blood collection and testing, announces new leadership appointments of Pankaj Singhal, PhD, as President and CEO, and Chris Parker as Board Director for the commercialization of its at-home lab quality blood plasma testing platform.

Mr. Parker is a diagnostics industry veteran with executive positions at Exact Sciences and previously with CDI and Affymetrix. He has served on advisory boards for several novel diagnostics platforms including Raindance Technologies (BioRad), Ion Torrent, and Navigenics (Life Technologies). "GattaCo's cost-effective technology enables diagnostics companies and laboratories to provide their existing test-menu to consumers anywhere, driving adoption of telemedicine by patients, consumers, health systems, and governments on a global scale," said Mr. Parker.

70% of all diagnostic tests are blood tests, which are at risk for hemolysis, the bursting of red blood cells if not removed promptly from the sample. Hemolysis leads to 60% of all rejected samples and can result in misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment. GattaCo's technology separates blood plasma before hemolysis occurs, thereby supporting decentralized clinical trials, direct-to-consumer, and point of care applications where lab quality samples and remote patient access are required.

Dr. Singhal previously held leadership roles with Exact Sciences and GenMark Diagnostics, leading the development and commercialization of several clinical diagnostics platforms. "GattaCo's unique technology results in high quality, accurate plasma that can be obtained anywhere in under three minutes, removing the phlebotomist, cold-chain transport, and centrifuge infrastructure that is otherwise required. It eliminates the errors associated with liquid blood collection devices, dried blood spots, and high costs of mobile phlebotomy," said Dr. Singhal. As example applications, GattaCo's technology was used for COVID antibody testing, early infectious disease detection, and in space to monitor astronaut health parameters.

GattaCo closed a seed funding round recently led by IRA Capital and Tech Coast Angels to scale its first-of-a-kind platform and build strategic partnerships. Under the new leadership team, GattaCo plans to engage with partners and investors to bring its unique technology to market.

About GattaCo

GattaCo, an innovator in at-home blood collection and testing, is revolutionizing the blood testing industry with the first at-home lab quality blood plasma collection kit that removes cumbersome processing steps while increasing patient access. GattaCo's technology supports decentralized clinical trials, direct-to-consumer, and point of care applications. GattaCo.com

