Givex Changes Auditor to KPMG LLP

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: GIVX) announced that its board of directors (the "Board") approved a change of the Company's auditor to KPMG LLP (the "Successor Auditor") from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") effective December 20, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

There were no modified opinions contained in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's annual financial statements for the period commencing at the incorporation of the Company and ending on the Effective Date. There were also no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

A Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, were reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board and filed on sedar.com.

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a fintech company with a 20-year track record of sustainable, profitable growth that developed and commercialized a cloud-based, omnichannel technology platform seamlessly integrating gift and loyalty programs, point-of-sale systems and flexible payment services, to enterprise-level retail and hospitality merchants across the globe. With clients including some of the world's largest brands, Givex's platform is currently deployed in approximately 96,000 client locations across more than 100 countries.

