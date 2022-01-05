Kimberly Gluck Elected to US SIF Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden today announced that Kimberly Gluck has been re-elected to the board of directors of US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. Ms. Gluck also will serve on the US SIF Foundation Board. US SIF's 13-member board of directors provides strategic guidance to advance sustainable investing across all asset classes.

"Through its cutting-edge research, convenings, and critical work to educate financial professionals, regulators, and other key stakeholders on sustainable investing, US SIF remains an important partner in raising the visibility and credibility of our industry," said Kimberly Gluck. "Boston Trust Walden remains proud to be one of its longstanding members, and I look forward to serving another term on the board."

Ms. Gluck, a Managing Director and a member of the Boston Trust Walden board of directors, has more than 35 years of investment management experience. She manages portfolios for institutional and individual clients that integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into their overall investment objectives. She has served in several leadership roles in the impact investing industry, and currently serves on boards and committees for the United Methodist Foundation of New England, the Second Church of Newton, and The Boston Club.

Linda-Eling Lee, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG and Climate Research, MSCI, was also elected to the board. A full list of the US SIF board of directors can be found at ussif.org/board.

Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF said, "I have had the opportunity to work closely with Kim as our treasurer and am so pleased to be able to continue to work with her to advance the goals of US SIF."

About Boston Trust Walden



Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm has approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Its team is known for its decades-long commitment to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and leadership in impact investing.

Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

About US SIF

US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment is the leading voice advancing sustainable investing across all asset classes. Its mission is to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and the generation of positive social and environmental impacts. US SIF members include investment management and advisory firms, mutual fund companies, asset owners, research firms, financial planners and advisors, community investing organizations and nonprofit associations.

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization that undertakes educational and research activities to advance the mission of US SIF, including offering trainings for advisors and other financial professionals on the Fundamentals of Sustainable and Impact Investment. Learn more at ussif.org.

