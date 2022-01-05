PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediLynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC (dba MediLynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics) today announced that its parent company, MEDICALgorithmics S.A. (WSE: MDG) has received a broad patent (US Patent No. 11,183,305) for continuous (full-disclosure) ECG streaming, analysis and monitoring from a remote location.

MediLynx Announces Patent Awarded for Mobile ECG Streaming and Monitoring

"Traditional Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) devices upload only a fraction of the ECG data during cardiac monitoring. We overcame this limitation with our now patented mobile cardiac monitor which streams the entire, continuous electrocardiographic signal to a physician or a monitoring center, so the patient's heart is constantly monitored, and urgent issues identified. Another very important benefit is having online access to the entire ECG signal during the monitoring period which this method of recording offers. The latest advancements in Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms can be used to their full potential to process every heartbeat, pushing the boundary of automated ECG analysis accuracy and predictive capabilities. Our innovation is the platform for the next generation of intelligent remote monitoring systems, where ECG interpretation accuracy and online capabilities are key. These applications include post-operative monitoring of discharged patients, transient arrhythmia diagnostics including atrial fibrillation and pre-hospitalization assessment of patients with severe and intermittent cardiac symptoms", said Marek Dziubinski, PhD and inventor of the technology.

"MediLynx is excited to introduce this new technology to the market and partner with scientists and physicians to explore the potential of these new capabilities to improve patient's care and arrhythmia diagnostics quality," said Peter Pellerito, Chief Executive Officer of MediLynx.

About MEDICALgorithmics S.A.

MEDICALgorithmics S.A. (WSE: MDG) is a leader in quantitative cardiac monitoring and diagnostics. Its PocketECG IV (LTE) monitor has emerged as a novel device for live transmission of continuous ECG. The technology allows for streaming of every heartbeat to a cloud-based platform where the continuous signal is processed in near real-time by a super-deep Convolutional Neural Network with over 100 layers. ECG streaming combined with advanced cloud computing is ideally suited to accurately detect transient cardiac arrhythmias, or to monitor post-operative patients after the hospital discharge. For more information, visit www.medicalgorithmics.com.

About Medi-Lynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics

MediLynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics is a leader in arrhythmia monitoring, delivering cardiac diagnostic solutions and service to enable the best possible care for patients. The transmitted continuous ECG signal and comprehensive diagnostic reports are accessible through any web-enabled device anytime and from anywhere. MediLynx has 2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities (IDTFs) in the U.S. and its services are contracted nationally with most national insurance carriers. MediLynx has recently implemented an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software integration capability allowing for the diagnostic data to be seamlessly exchanged with the hospital EHR systems. To learn more, visit www.medilynx.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Normand,

jeff.normand@medi-lynx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediLynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC