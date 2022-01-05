MUFG Hires Kimberly Boulmetis to Lead U.S. Financial Institution Coverage for Debt Capital Markets Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the hiring of Kimberly Boulmetis as a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Financial Institutions for the Debt Capital Markets group.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,)

Based in New York, Ms. Boulmetis will assume her new role in January and report to Richard Testa, Head of Investment Grade Finance. She will be responsible for leading coverage of MUFG's broad roster of financial institution clients—including banks, insurance companies, asset management firms, private equity sponsors and business development companies (BDCs)—and for delivering the group's full gamut of capital markets capabilities to issuers of investment-grade debt.

"Kim's distinguished track record spans marquee institutions both large and small," says Mr. Testa. "She brings deep knowledge of markets, complex capital structures and intricate execution strategies—along with an entrepreneurial approach—that make her well-suited for MUFG's practice and culture as we carry out high-profile mandates for our clients and continue to grow."

Ms. Boulmetis joins MUFG from BTIG, where she was a Managing Director handling specialty finance within the firm's Investment Banking division. She has 25 years of experience covering the capital markets and financial institutions at a range of other firms including J.P. Morgan, Oppenheimer & Co., Bear Stearns and The Bank of New York. Ms. Boulmetis earned a J.D. from the Rutgers School of Law and a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland.

About MUFG's Debt Capital Markets team

With a traditionally strong foundation in the investment-grade sector, MUFG's Debt Capital Markets team provides a full suite of financing and fixed-income advisory services to both private and public markets. The group serves corporate clients across various industry verticals in the Americas. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, MUFG was the 6th largest underwriter of U.S. investment-grade loans and 13th largest of U.S. investment grade bonds in 2021.1 The bank has consistently ranked among the top issuers of investment grade and high-yield bonds and loans over the past 5 years.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $319.8 billion at September 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $164.6 billion at September 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 298 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

About MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

1 As of December 17, 2021

Press contact:

Assaf Kedem

(212) 782-4926

akedem@us.mufg.jp

©2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

The MUFG logo and name is a service mark of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MUFG