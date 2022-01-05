PointsBet Adds Live Casino Games to New Jersey iGaming Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today that live gaming is now available for customers in New Jersey on the PointsBet Online Casino app and the online casino desktop site.

Through PointsBet's partnership with Evolution, the global leader in the live gaming field, users receive an authentic live dealer experience in streams broadcast from studios situated in New Jersey. Evolution's live casino games offer the most realistic experience possible, with professional dealers on real tables delivered live to players' devices in real-time.

"Live gaming in New Jersey represents a serious expansion of our relationship with Evolution and with our live gaming players," said Aaron O'Sullivan, PointsBet's VP of Online Casino Revenue. "PointsBet is committed to providing the most thrilling casino experience to our users. We received tremendous feedback and a clear message that users want more options, including live play. These games are fun and interactive, and we know they will be enthusiastically received."

Now available to PointsBet users in the "Live Dealer" games category are Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, American Roulette, American Auto Roulette, American Lightning Roulette, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold 'em, and Speed Baccarat.

The category also features the gameshow-styled Dreamcatcher, where presenters spin a wheel and interact with players placing bets on 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, or 40, the number they think the wheel will stop.

New Jersey is the second state in which PointsBet has launched live gaming on the company's proprietary iGaming platform. The gaming operator launched its' online casino product in New Jersey in July of 2021 and has been offering its sports betting product in the Garden State since January 2019.

"Every market offers new opportunities and technology challenges, and we are incredibly proud of our team for positioning us to launch Live Casino in New Jersey," said Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet President of Product and Technology. "Our proprietary technology stack gives us an edge that our competitors are unable to match, and the ability to provide more options as we continue to deliver our services throughout the U.S. and Canada."

PointsBet gained online casino access to New Jersey through its relationship with the Bally's Corporation and Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

In addition to New Jersey, PointsBet currently operates its sports betting product in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia, with online casinos in Michigan and New Jersey.

The company will continue to expand its live gaming footprint and options and anticipates launching branded tables in the state later this month.

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

