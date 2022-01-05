SS&C Launches 18f-4 Risk Analytics Service

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Algorithmics 18f-4 Analytics Service to help fund managers comply with new derivatives investment reporting rules. SEC Rule 18f-4 comes into effect August 2022, changing the regulatory framework for derivatives used by registered investment companies such as mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, and others.

SS&C Algorithmics 18f-4 Risk Analytics Service is a turnkey, scalable, cloud-based platform enabling firms to generate reports for compliance with the new rules. Leveraging SS&C Algorithmics' robust risk analysis engines and reporting tools, the service provides extensive calculations and analytics to test scenarios, assess and report derivatives risk accurately. In addition, the solution seamlessly integrates with other SS&C platforms, including key fund administration apps and third-party vendors for comprehensive N-PORT reporting.

"As registered fund companies expand their use of derivatives investments, reporting is getting more complex," said Mina Wallace, General Manager, SS&C Algorithmics. "SS&C performs all necessary functions to comply with SEC Rule18f-4, such as accounting, analytics, compliance and submission. In addition, seamless integration with other N-PORT reporting solutions helps streamline data calculations and analytics, simplifying reporting and compliance for funds of all sizes."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

