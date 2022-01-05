USIC, LLC Announces Acquisition of Utility Resource Group, LLC

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USIC, LLC (USIC), North America's largest provider of underground utility locating services, announced today that its affiliate, USIC Locating Services LLC, has acquired Utility Resource Group, LLC (URG). URG, headquartered in Troy, MI, provides underground utility locating, gas leak detection, meter services, sewer lateral inspections, and cross bore mitigation for utilities and municipalities across the midwestern and southeastern United States.

"The acquisition of URG will provide tremendous value for USIC's customers, expanding the range of utility services we offer throughout the Midwest and Southeast and enhancing our ability to respond to growing market demand within these regions with the addition of the highly trained, experienced URG field workforce," USIC President and CEO Mike Ryan commented. "Significant synergy exists between the two companies with a shared commitment to safety; the highest quality customer service; and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace."

About USIC, LLC

Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, with operations in 48 states and Canada, USIC, LLC is North America's largest provider of utility damage prevention services and advanced utility solutions, including a broad range of utility services offered by the company's affiliates, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services.

