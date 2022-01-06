Carolinas AGC Announces 2022 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Charlie Wilson, C. T. Wilson Construction Company
Chair Elect: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty
Treasurer: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
Vice Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Co.
Immediate Past Chair: Casey Schwager, King Asphalt, Inc.
CAGC President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Building Division Chair: Richard Kinard, Mashburn Construction Co.
Utility Division Chair: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC
Highway Division Chair: Jason Williams, Fred Smith Company
Specialty Division Chair: Jason Smith, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.
Supplier/Service Division Chair: Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency
Directors at Large
Jonathan Bivens, S. T. Wooten Corporation
Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
William Cockerham, W.C. Construction Company, LLC
Appointed Directors
Andy Penry, Penry Riemann, PLLC
Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors, Inc.
