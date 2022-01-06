Kamila Elliott, CFP® Begins Board Chair Role on CFP Board's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced that Kamila Elliott, CFP® has assumed the role of Chair of its Board of Directors. Elliott is the first African American to serve in the Board Chair role at CFP Board.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa)

In this leadership position, Elliott takes the helm of the professional body that certifies more than 92,000 financial planning professionals across the United States. Elliott was elected by her Board of Director peers in 2020 to serve as 2021 Board Chair-elect. On January 1, 2022, she began serving in her new Board Chair role.

"I am grateful to lead CFP Board at a time when the financial services industry is shifting towards providing consumers holistic integrated advice — what we call financial planning," said Elliott. "Equipped with our new strategic priorities, 2022 will be an exciting year for CFP Board. I am eager to guide the organization as we develop new bold initiatives to raise awareness of CFP® certification across the financial advice ecosystem and grow a financial planning profession that meets the needs of diverse consumers."

"Kamila is a champion for a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "She also believes strongly in showcasing how competent and ethical financial planning by CFP® professionals benefits clients' well-being. Her continued leadership and counsel will provide great value to CFP Board as we work toward a day when every American has access to financial planning."

Elliott is President and Partner of Grid 202 Partners, a registered investment adviser in Washington, D.C. She has nearly two decades of financial planning and investment experience assisting high net worth individuals, endowments, foundations and business owners with comprehensive wealth solutions and holistic planning.

Elliott spent much of her professional career at Vanguard where she worked with ultra-high net worth individuals, endowments major and foundations. While at Vanguard she also worked with major universities, hospitals and other charitable organizations throughout the southeast U.S. Elliott also worked at Dimensional Fund Advisors supporting financial advisors with investment solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients.

She serves on the Investment Committee for Women Against Abuse Inc. located in Philadelphia, PA. Elliott is a member of the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) and has been an active volunteer with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

She obtained her B.A. and MBA from The Pennsylvania State University. Elliott earned her CFP® certification in 2013 and holds licenses for Life, Health and Long-Term Care Insurance.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 92,000 people in the United States.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.