Nitches Creates Two Luxury Capsule Collections with Celebrities and Influencers for Later this Month

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a designer and manufacturer of high-end clothing and accessories, today announced the creation of two luxury capsule collections with celebrities and influencers that will be available later this month. Nitches collaborated with Nick Cooper, superstar vocal coach from American Idol, and John Lewis, the BadAss Vegan, to create iconic streetwear collections featuring high-end hoodies, hats and more. Only 200-300 items will be made, ensuring exclusivity for their most dedicated fans.

Capsule collections began in the 1970s and are experiencing a resurgence from Gen Z and millennial buyers looking for one-of-a-kind items. According to a recent survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Altagamma on true-luxury buyers, four trends will drive demand from young consumers - luxury of athleisure wear, celebrity influence on purchases, social media engagement and online sales.

"Nitches will attract buyers who are always on-trend, worship pop culture and use fashion to make a statement," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "Our sustainable clothing will be sold on our online store and marketed on social media, including big name stars sporting the latest looks from our celebrity collaborators."

Nitches works one-on-one with celebrities from design concept through final manufacuring to deliver select, superior quality products that reflect the personalities' unique brands. The celebrities' help market the products to their fanbase on their own media platforms versus spending excessive amounts on advertising.

"Other luxury brands spend excessive amounts of money hiring celebrity spokespeople to represent their brands in glossy advertising campaigns," said Morgan. "At Nitches, profits are split with the entertainers to encourage as much free promotion on social media and beyond as possible. Plus, the stars have access to our top designers and truly exceptional manufacturing. It's a win-win for everyone"

Because the products are limited edition, Nitches created its own authentication technology. To validate legitimacy and protect the celebrities' intellectual property, a unique QR code is sewn into each item, which the buyer can later use to register the product with Nitches database. In addition, an NFT (non-fungible token) is also created for each product allowing to protect it from data counterfeiting. An NFT QR code allows buyers to share their unique digital asset in the metaverse.

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

