Snapology Signs 19 Franchise Deals in Past Four Months, Fueling Company Growth as Part of Unleashed Brands

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the No. 1 children's STEAM franchise and part of the franchise growth-focused platform company Unleashed Brands, has signed 19 new franchise agreements since September, with 17 of these deals happening in the last quarter. The new franchise deals are mix of upgraded brick-and-mortar Discovery Centers, Snapology models inside Urban Air Adventure Parks and mobile Snapology franchise locations, allowing franchisees to serve more families in their communities by helping kids learn, play and grow. The company is looking forward to significant growth in 2022 and is anticipating the best year yet for the brand with 75 expected signings.

Of the 19 signings, 13 are with existing Urban Air franchisees – a new offering that integrates efficiently-designed Snapology locations inside busy Urban Air Adventure Parks. These deals will bring Snapology to Urban Air parks in Tampa, FL; Toledo, OH; Tallahassee, FL; Port Ft Lucie, FL; Cornelius, NC; Webster, TX; Melbourne, FL, Morrisville, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Plymouth, MN; Virginia Beach, VA; Newport News, VA; and Fullerton, CA.

Four of these deals are for the newly-designed Snapology Discovery Center 2.0, which are full-service retail locations. Two of the deals are with existing Snapology franchisees who are upgrading from mobile Snapology models to a Discovery Center 2.0, while the other two are new franchisees. Snapology Discovery Centers will debut this year in Dover, CT; Rodgers, AR; Lehi, UT; and Amarillo, TX. Two new mobile franchise deals in Miami, FL and Cedar Rapids, IA round out the new wave of franchise growth.

Snapology has recently launched a new Discovery Center 2.0 model that aims to build on the already strong name recognition of the brand. The new retail-style concept will help to expand curriculum and brand offerings through a robust experience that only a hands-on learning center can provide to kids. The fully-developed classrooms engage children through STEAM activities such as coding, robotics, animation, play and interactive learning. Discovery Centers also offer a "Passport" membership program the help to establish brand loyalty and recurring revenue for franchisees.

"These first five months with Unleashed Brands have been incredibly rewarding for our company's growth, and we're proud to see our curriculum reach more kids in new exciting ways," said Laura Coe, CEO and Co-Founder of Snapology. "Merging Snapology with Urban Air offers even more ways for kids to learn and grow through play, and the rollout of our new Discovery Center 2.0 model is a big milestone and paves the way for some exciting growth potential."

Snapology encourages social skills and teamwork by teaching science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts in a fun way. The brand uses research-based curriculum, designed to be inclusive to all learning abilities with a hands-on teaching approach that uses LEGO® Bricks and other building toys, along with coding, video game design and robotics that encourages the perfect mix of play, academic enrichment and social development.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 165 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com.

