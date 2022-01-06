StoneX to host 2022 Global Markets Outlook Conference Event to be held on Wednesday, March 2 - Friday, March 4, 2022 in Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), today announced that it will be hosting its annual Global Markets Outlook conference on March 2-4, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Orlando. The 2022 Global Markets Outlook will consist of four tracks including the Global Agriculture Outlook, which will be presented simultaneously in English and Spanish, the Dairy Outlook, the Correspondent Clearing Outlook, and the Wealth Management Outlook.

StoneX Group Inc. (PRNewsfoto/INTL FCStone Inc.)

In the wake of unprecedented worldwide economic disruption driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the global financial markets remain highly uncertain over which new trends, practices and market conditions are poised to give way to pre-pandemic norms versus which ones are here to stay as part of the "new normal." Taking place March 2-4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, the Global Markets Outlook will provide attendees with market analysis, actionable insights and invaluable networking opportunities. Further details on the topics covered by each track are below:

Global Agriculture Outlook Topics:

Commodities and the economy

Market outlooks for corn and beans, meat and livestock, fertilizer, carbon, wheat and interest rates

How renewable diesel and vegetable oil markets collide

As La Niña exits, where does the road lead for 2022 global crops?

Dairy Outlook Topics:

Will COVID-era price volatility in both inputs and outputs persist deep into the next year?

Will recovery-driven inflation "grow legs" and go on a longer run?

What is happening on the ground across the major dairy exporting and importing regions?

What will changes in the Federal Milk Marketing Orders mean for dairy prices?

How will consumer preferences and government policies around sustainability impact dairy farmers?

Correspondent Clearing Outlook Topics:

How the correspondent clearing team approaches the markets

An update on new technology platforms, products and services for customers

How StoneX has strengthened its financial footing amidst the global pandemic

What is the strategy moving forward for StoneX

Wealth Management Outlook Topics:

Market and economic insights from industry experts

Legislative and regulatory landscape changes and how they impact you

Tools and ideas to refine and optimize your client engagement strategy

Overview of new products and innovation to enhance your offering and advisor-client relationship

Sean O'Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., commented on the news, "After the Covid-related and other challenges we have all faced over the past couple of year , it is great to have the opportunity to convene in Orlando to discuss our outlook for the future. Each of the four tracks are designed to educate and provide attendees with the tools they need to capitalize on the opportunities that exist during this 'new normal'. We look forward to sharing our global vision of the future with all of the financial professionals in attendance."

In addition to the conference, StoneX is offering a course covering the basics of over-the-counter (OTC) trading for traders of all levels of experience. This session, entitled OTC Risk Academy, will be held on Wednesday, March 2. We believe that attendees will find this session valuable, especially after the extended period of disruption in global commodity markets, which remain highly fluid and fraught with uncertainty. Attendees will also get a demonstration of the StoneX Markets LLC tools and platforms that can help them get started trading OTC or raise their trading to new levels.

To view the full Global Markets Outlook 2022 agenda, including the line-up of speakers, please click here.

###

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. StoneX strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,200 employees serve more than 45,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents.

To learn more about StoneX, please visit: www.stonex.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SNEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.