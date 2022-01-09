Daily Harvest Launches 'Bite Me' Campaign Calling Out the Conventional Food System's Impact on People and the Planet Full-Page Ads in New York Times and Los Angeles Times Push for More Organic Fruits and Vegetables

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest today launched a nationwide campaign to boost consumer awareness of the negative impacts of the U.S. food system on both people and the planet. The company is calling for a healthier, more sustainable future grounded in growing and eating not only more organic fruits and vegetables but also a more diverse variety of them. The campaign includes planned light projections onto the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Washington, D.C., and full-page print advertisements in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Projection on the USDA (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

"Big Food doesn't protect people or the planet," the ad says. "But there is a solution. More sustainably sourced fruits and vegetables. What we eat and how we grow it can either keep fueling the climate and health crises or fix them. The seed to a sustainable future begins with our food."

Food systems currently account for one third of manmade global greenhouse emissions, but food and agriculture were left off the top of the agenda at COP26 in Glasgow. While it's clear that conventional food systems are fueling the climate crisis, research shows that a global switch to regenerative organic agriculture has the potential to sequester more than 100% of annual manmade CO2 emissions. Unfortunately, less than 1% of U.S. farmland today is organic, and the transition from conventional to certified organic is costly and risky for farmers — inhibiting the number of them willing to make the jump. This shift will require not only corporate willingness but also government action to support the transition.

"What we eat and how it's grown are connected to human and planetary health. However, today's conventional food system depends on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and is depleting our soil, polluting our water, and is harmful to our bodies and planet," said Rachel Drori, CEO and founder of Daily Harvest. "For five years, Daily Harvest has been making it easier for people to eat more whole, organic produce every day, and we're working directly with farmers, seeking to give them market certainty as they make the leap to go organic and invest in cover crops and biodiversity. But if we want to get serious about a healthier, more sustainable food system that'll keep people and the planet healthy, we need everyone to do more. That starts with change at the highest levels of government and industry."

Daily Harvest, which makes it easy to eat real fruits and vegetables daily, is directly alleviating current food system woes by working with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future. The company is helping transition hundreds of acres of conventional farmland to organic and sources 185 unique crops for its food despite how only nine crops make up 66% of global crop production.

Daily Harvest has partnered with American Farmland Trust and California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) to help more farmers from historically underserved communities adopt regenerative organic practices in California. Together, they will work to improve farm viability in the region and expand the acreage of farmland adopting organic and regenerative farming practices. Over the course of the partnership, Daily Harvest will consider participants as future supply chain partners as well.

In November 2021, Daily Harvest announced the closing of its Series D funding, valuing the company at $1.1 billion and making it the latest startup to hit "unicorn" status. Today, Daily Harvest has expanded to more than 100 items across 10 collections.

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more whole, organic fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its community and brings it to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future.

We take care of food, so food can take care of you. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

