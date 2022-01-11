Theorem Fund Services selects Mourant to provide Cayman Services

Theorem Fund Services, LLC announces its hedge fund clients will now have access to a full suite of Cayman services via a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with Mourant and its affiliate, Mourant Governance Services.

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it has selected Mourant, and its affiliate, Mourant Governance Services to serve as their preferred provider of Cayman Islands legal, compliance and regulatory services. Under this arrangement Theorem's clients will now have seamless access to a comprehensive range of services including AML officers, registered offices and FATCA/CRS reporting, as well as an experienced team of regulatory professionals.

"This collaboration with Mourant is the culmination of a lot of hard work to identify the very best way to provide a full suite of Cayman services to all of our clients who otherwise would have to research alternatives to satisfy their immediate and future Cayman regulatory needs," remarked Theorem's Co-Managing Member Stephen Giannone.

"We've seen far too many firms offer these services on an ad-hoc basis with no real expertise provided. We knew if we were going to commit to providing these services that we would do so in the most innovative and effective way we could," added Mikhail Davidyan, Theorem's Co-Managing Member.

"We're pleased that Theorem's clients will now have access to our comprehensive range of services, as well as our experienced team of regulatory professionals. We look forward to working with Theorem to provide bespoke solutions and seamless legal, corporate and fiduciary services." said Sandra Edun-Watler, who heads Mourant Governance Services' Cayman Islands Compliance and Reporting Services division and is also the President of the Cayman Islands Compliance Association.

About Theorem:

Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multiservice offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

About Mourant:

Mourant is a law firm-led, professional services business with over 60 years' experience in the financial services sector. We advise on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey and provide specialist entity management, governance, regulatory and consulting services. We bridge the gap between legal advice and its implementation, taking an integrated approach to deliver the best results for our clients.

Our clients include many of the world's leading financial institutions, international corporations, asset managers and institutional investors. We are routinely instructed to work alongside the world's pre-eminent legal, accounting and financial services firms. We have an outstanding reputation for integrity and professional ethics, underpinned by a strong risk management culture

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

sgiannone@theoremfundservices.com

www.theoremfundservices.com

