Copado Partners with Supermums to Improve the Accessibility of DevOps Training for Women Since the launch of Copado's Women in DevOps program in March 2021, more than 500 women have attended Copado's events and 200 have become Copado certified

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world's largest digital transformations, today announced it is the Gold Course Sponsor of Supermums North America Consultancy Skills Course. With three cohorts available in 2022, the course will provide DevOps training and resources to participants and support Supermums mission to empower mothers to obtain well-paid, flexible work with Salesforce. Cohorts begin in January, May and September and are available across North America, EMEA and Australia/New Zealand.

Copado, the leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations in the cloud (PRNewsfoto/Copado)

"We are delighted to have Copado on board to help us raise awareness and scale the number of trainees on our course globally," said Heather Black, CEO of Supermums North America. "They will add extra value and training about DevOps which will benefit the trainees greatly. Together we look forward to upskilling more mums in these essential skills and helping them to progress into meaningful employment opportunities."

The Consultancy Skills Course aims to upskill Salesforce professionals in business analysis, agile project management, change management and DevOps skills over 12 weeks to develop their professional confidence and approach as a Salesforce consultant. Supermums is on a mission to empower and equip mums with in-demand skills to help them bounce back from the economic disadvantages created by the pandemic. According to McKinsey, women's jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men's jobs. Women make up 39 percent of global employment but account for 54 percent of overall job losses. This means that women's employment is dropping faster than average.

The best way to tackle unemployment and foster financial independence is to retrain women with the most in-demand skills that employers need right now and in areas where there are talent shortages. Technology is one sector with a massive talent and skills gap. In fact, Salesforce alone estimates that they will create 9.3 million jobs globally by 2026 and will require additional talent to fill roles across the globe.

Seeing a gap in the market, Copado launched its Women in DevOps initiative in March 2021 to offer dedicated training courses, mentorship and networking opportunities for women pursuing DevOps careers. Industry reports show that only 16% of DevOps teams include women. Since the program's inception, more than 500 women have attended Copado events and more than 200 women have become Copado certified. Additionally, Copado has also focused on increasing access to female mentors; 10% of the mentors in the Copado Mentorship Program are now women.

"As a leading voice in DevOps, Copado has a responsibility to improve the accessibility of DevOps training to create a more diverse workforce," said Ashley Dodge, senior director of community at Copado. "By launching the Women in DevOps program and sponsoring Supermums course work, we are helping women build and advance their careers in the technology sector. Our commitment to elevating women in technology will continue to grow in 2022 with additional programs that support diversity in the workplace."

More information about the Copado Community of more than 46,000 DevOps professionals can be found at https://success.copado.com/s/.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado DevOps 360™ processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

