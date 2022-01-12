RUBY RIBBON DEBUTS NEW SWIMWEAR COLLECTION WITH PATENTED IP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Ribbon® , the women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company, reenters the swimwear category with a new collection utilizing their proprietary fabric technology and IP.

Ruby Ribbon Swimwear Collection

Ruby Ribbon emerges back into the swimwear market after a hiatus with styles that epitomize what the brand does best – support and empower women. The swimwear is constructed with Ruby Ribbon's InvisiShape®, the shaping fabric technology that smooths, shapes and supports the body for a flattering and comfortable fit.

New for Spring 2022, Ruby Ribbon launches at market with four collections – Riviera, channels old Hollywood glamour; Palm Beach, on trend animal print and sheer insets; La Jolla, colorful bikinis; and St. Tropez, chic basics. The collections offer an array of bikinis, convertible styles, tankinis, one-piece suits and coverups all with UPF 50 protection, ranging in sizes S – 3XL and 6 – 22.

"Ruby Ribbon continues to evolve and grow with our customers who are looking for supportive and fashion forward swimwear options," said Cami Raymond, Ruby Ribbon's Senior Design Director. "I've taken their feedback and designed beautiful swimwear silhouettes that incorporate our core fabrications that give them confidence to look and feel their best."

To celebrate the launch, the brand also featured two of their stylists in the campaign shoot. Ruby Ribbon's Spring 2022 swimwear collection will offer over 15 styles in various prints and solids, retailing for $59 - $139 and will be available online at www.rubyribbon.com.

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

