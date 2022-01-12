The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Approves the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation Robotics as a 2022-23 Pilot Program

GREENVILLE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation announced today the organization was approved as a University Interscholastic League (UIL) pilot program. This recognition allows for more Texas high school students to compete in robotics tournaments starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation (PRNewsfoto/REC Foundation)

With this UIL distinction, students competing in REC Foundation Robotics are now able to represent their high school as they compete in local and regional events with the goal of qualifying to the UIL State Championships.

"We're thrilled the UIL has chosen our robotics program," said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. "Now more students in Texas will have access to hands-on and affordable robotics programs that will advance their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and will help develop Texas' future technology driven workforce."

Through the creative process of designing, building, and programming robots for competition, students gain a wealth of technical knowledge and develop communication and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation 's mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

