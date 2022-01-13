The medical advertising awards recognize the best creative health care work, entirely judged by respected medical professionals - across 19 very specialized categories.

Pharmaceutical Executive® Opens Call for Entries for Second Annual APEX Awards The medical advertising awards recognize the best creative health care work, entirely judged by respected medical professionals - across 19 very specialized categories.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a leading multimedia platform for industry leaders to exchange experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, today announced its call for entries for its second annual Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards.

PharmExec APEX awards logo

The annual medical advertising awards show celebrates the best creative health care work in the pharmaceutical industry.

"It is my pleasure to announce the opening of entries for the second annual Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "This awards program celebrates breakthrough, creative work and is the only annual program that celebrates creative health care work judged by those who appreciate it most – health care professionals. The 19 specialized categories cover various aspects of the health care field, allowing the program to comprehensively represent the industry."

The 2022 Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards is the only annual medical advertising awards show celebrating the best creative health care work in the pharmaceutical industry exclusively judged by health care professionals across 19 specialized categories spanning from product/promotional work (Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated) to disease awareness/general education/wellness work (not regulated by the FDA).

Entries for the Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards will be evaluated by an exceptional jury, comprising the most respected and experienced health care professionals located across the United States. From world-renowned doctors to nurses and other medical specialists, the jurors will vote on the award within their specialties and/or areas of expertise. A full list of categories is available here.

Up to five top-voted submissions will be considered finalists for the Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards, and agencies will be notified on April 4, 2022. Finalists will be selected based on communication clarity and credibility, uniqueness of the campaigns, the level of enthusiasm generated and overall response. Then, a general invitation to health care professionals will be sent to invite voting for the winners within their area of specialty/expertise. The 2022 Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Award gold winners will be announced at the live show June 2022 in New York City.

The Pharmaceutical Executive® APEX Awards call-for-entry period runs from January 3 to March 18, 2022, with escalating prices across four entry periods. For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and to submit entries, visit https://apex.pharmexec.com/pages/apex-home.

To learn more about the benefits of sponsoring your brand, click here.

Finally, a huge congratulations to all our 2021 winners who were honored at a virtual event in September! View the complete list of 2021 finalists and winners on our website.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci

609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Executive®