Lily's Sweets Voluntarily Recalls Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips Due to Undeclared Presence of Soy Lecithin

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily's Sweets, is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy should not consume these products.

The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States. The impacted products are identified in the table below. No other Lily's products are included in this recall.

The following product is subject to recall:

UPC Number Package Description Lot Code Information (BB followed by) 8-10003-46159-9 7 oz Pouch Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips 01/24/2023 BS 01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS 01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS 01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS 01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS 01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS 02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS 02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS 02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS 02/04/2023 AS, 02/04/2023 BS

The error was discovered after consumers contacted the company and reported finding the white candy pieces mixed with Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. We have determined that the error occurred at a co-manufacturer. The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not present in Lily's Peppermint Flavor chips. Individuals with a severe allergy to soy should not consume this product.

There have been no reports of illness or injury, to date. Lily's is voluntarily recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased affected product are urged to contact the company for a full refund by completing a contact form at https://lilys.com/pages/contact-us or by calling Lily's consumer contact line at (877) 587-0557.

