Playtika's Caesars Slots launches a month of incredible events to celebrate the mobile game's 10-year anniversary Player-centric festivities include tournaments, personalised video content, and launch of new in-game features

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*.

The month-long January celebrations will focus on the remarkable legacy and future of the game through a range of events, tournaments, new game features and a series of national commercials launched featuring home improvement TV star Ty Pennington.

A decade of continuous growth!

The launch and growth of Caesars Slots has occurred within a tough and increasingly competitive market which typically sees users dropping their apps within three days**. In the face of this, the game has managed to achieve longevity thanks to the regular launch of cutting-edge features and entertainment as well as a robust commitment to its loyal users and customers.

A focus on constant improvement of player experience and the creation of a worldwide player community dedicated to playing games are value-pinned success factors of Caesars Slots.

New features throughout the celebration

To mark the anniversary festivities, Caesars Slots players will receive personalized videos, including a "highlights reel" video featuring playing highlights from when they downloaded the app until today. In a similar vein, an exciting quest will turn players into "reel travellers" as they are shown highlights of the game's developments since 2012.

A special "Cheers to the Next Decade" theme will also be revealed alongside 10 days of virtual gifts – one for each year in the next decade of Caesars Slots. The game will also feature a new card collection, personalized features, anniversary pet accessories, and a new anniversary room in its Fortune Palace.

All Caesars Slots players will also be able to enjoy a new, celebratory look-and-feel to the game through a temporary design, "Road to the Empire", including a number of new features such as players being able to change the look of machines according to their "luckiest looks"!

Liran Paz, General Manager at Caesars Slots said: "Reaching ten successful years of Caesars Slots is a huge milestone both for our team and our loyal global player community, without which this longevity would not be possible. A decade of growth is the result of putting players' entertainment first, the Caesars way, and never ceasing to innovate and surprise. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this great journey with our players throughout the month of January, jointly sharing memories as well as the excitement of new things to come. Our lives need play, especially during difficult moments, and as part of the Playtika family we look forward to another decade of bringing joy, play and entertainment into people's day-to-day life!"

About Caesars Slots

Caesars Slots is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world*, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms***. It is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

The Caesars trademark is licensed to Playtika by Caesars Entertainment.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through Infinite Ways to Play™, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

*According to App Annie, In December 2021, Caesars Slots was #4 Most Downloaded Slots Game Globally on iOS & Google Play Combined.

**https://andrewchen.com/new-data-shows-why-losing-80-of-your-mobile-users-is-normal-and-that-the-best-apps-do-much-better/

***Based on App Annie data

