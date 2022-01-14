Voices Releases the 2022 State of Voice Over Report as the Demand for Freelance Voice Actors Continues to Rise

LONDON, ON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In response to the increasing demand for skilled freelance voice over artists, Voices , the #1 audio services freelance marketplace, has released its first-ever talent-focused trends report: the 2022 State of Voice Over Report .

On the heels of its more client-focused 2022 Annual Trends Report , Voices' State of Voice Over Report has compiled survey data from nearly 1,700 respondents in the voice over industry. The purpose of the report is to gather and share insights and expertise from actual voice actors as part of Voices' commitment to providing meaningful tools and resources for its talent community.

By combining survey data with tips, suggestions, and advice from professional voice actors, the State of Voice Over Report is rife with valuable information for anyone operating as a voice over artist or with interest in breaking into the VO industry.

The State of Voice Over survey focused on three key areas for voice actors:

Talent development

Home recording studio technology and software

Voice over business plans and career development

More than 1,650 respondents were largely in agreement, with five trends identified via the survey:

Career growth is a top priority for 2022

Talent are developing skills in the most requested roles of 2021

Diversity and inclusion are on clients' minds, making more jobs available for diverse voice actors

Voice actors are choosing the Voices platform to find their next role

Live-directed sessions have simplified, making it easier for talent and clients to connect on voice over projects

"With the way we consume content shifting to include more audio-focused experiences , brands are realizing the importance of incorporating audio into their marketing strategies , providing their target audiences with authentic and genuine-sounding content, and defining their brand voice ," says Voices Founder and CEO David Ciccarelli . "This requires the skills of voice actors who are able to bring the sound of a project or a brand to life, which in turn has created a rising need for voice actors. The State of Voice Over Report was created to help aspiring voice actors and established voice over artists alike respond to that increased demand, and what better way to do that than by utilizing the wealth of knowledge and expertise within the Voices VO community? We aim to provide our valued talent community with the tools they need to find success on the Voices platform, and that continues with the first-ever State of Voice Over Report."

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 audio services marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries.

