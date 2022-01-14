Y2K CALLED… THEY WISH THEY HAD THIS COLLECTION BACK THEN

Straight out of 2000's comes Cakeworthy's Neopets Collection!

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - If you're reading this, it probably means your Neopets are dying. Celebrate the hours you spent earning Neopoints, completing faerie quests and saving up for paintbrushes with our latest collection – Neopets x Cakeworthy!

Featuring various styles and silhouettes inspired by the 2000's, this collection is guaranteed to serve up all the best nostalgia. Including tees, a sweater, a dress, accessories and even a onesie! Fans of the iconic website can expect to find pieces celebrating all the best aspects of the game including faeries, paintbrushes, and hilarious quotes.

The collection will also feature a Cakeworthy classic—the flannel. As the originators of the character flannel, fans of Cakeworthy patiently await each launch hoping to add another quote flannel to their collection. This staple piece is a guaranteed head-turner for all your fellow Neofriends featuring the quote, 'Your Neopets are dying,' while boasting a bold color palette and embroidered details inspired by the beloved website.

Check out the full collection at Cakeworthystore.com .

"There are so many of us that spent a huge chunk of our childhood and even teen years immersed in the Neopets world," says Brandon Shedden, CEO of Cakeworthy. "The Cakeworthy team spent hours bonding over shared Neopets memories and could hardly consider the research done for this collection as 'work'. We hope this collection embodies all your best Neopets memories and encourages you to log on, like we did, and check on your pets (because they're probably dying!)."

"We are very excited to have Cakeworthy as a licensee for Neopets," says Carlin West, CEO of Carlin West Agency. "Their passion for streetwear and attention to detail and style are sure to excite Neopets fans."

"It has been so rewarding seeing Neopets come to life in a new way through our collaboration with Cakeworthy," says Stephanie Lord, Brand Manager of JumpStart Games. "It's our ongoing goal to interact with Neopets players outside the world of Neopia, and we're very excited to realize this collaboration by offering loyal fans a fashionable way to proudly show off their fandom."

The Neopets x Cakeworthy collection is available online at cakeworthystore.com

ABOUT CAKEWORTHY

Founded in 2014, Cakeworthy is a fashion label designing unisex streetwear apparel and accessories for anyone with a taste for sprinkling some fun into their wardrobe.

In conjunction with the world's top brands and franchises, Cakeworthy provides premium, limited-run collections inspired by bright colors, bold prints and graphics, iconizing 80s and 90s pop-culture through clothing we always wanted as a kid.

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Space Racers, Spooky Speedway, Winx Club, Jessica Hische and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .





