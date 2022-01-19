Briner Oil Company Selects iRely for Its New ERP System

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, a global provider of innovative software solutions for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, announces Briner Oil has selected iRely as its partner of choice for its comprehensive back-office solution.

Briner Oil is an independently owned oil and fuel distribution and industrial lubricant manufacturing company serving South-Central MI, OH and IN. Briner manufactures and distributes a wide variety of products and serve hundreds of individuals and businesses from its headquarters in Jonesville, MI.

Briner's multiple lines of business will utilize several of iRely's financial and petroleum solutions including payroll, transports with rack pricing, lubricants, card fueling, CRM and more. Briner underwent an extensive software selection process, interviewing five candidates with different levels of software features, benefits, and support. Briner needed a partner who could best fit their current and future needs, aligning with their specific lines of business.

"We had serious challenges with our inventory management" said Dale Beckman, Operations Manager for Briner. "We couldn't see additive and base oils inventory, key components for making lubricants. This lack of data made it very difficult to forecast and to accurately order."

The software demo process solidified Briner's decision to select iRely. "The demo process was actually quite enjoyable." said Beckman. "The iRely team came to our office which made a real impact. They were super knowledgeable, honest and listened to our needs."

"We are thrilled that Briner chose iRely over other ERP software options" stated Dylan Gamboa, iRely's Senior Vice President of Petroleum Distribution and Retail. "They did their due diligence in selecting us. They are the type of multi-line customer who can best utilize our contemporary, integrated solution that helps to simplify complex business processes. They selected packages that will better enable data-driven decisions as well as better manage employees and customers."

Briner is one of several petroleum and C-store organizations recently added to the growing iRely customer base.

iRely's commitment to customer success has made the company a global leader in digital transformation, providing best-in-class software for commodity management, petroleum distribution, retail, grain operations, and agribusinesses. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, Texas, California, London, Bangalore (India) and Makati City (Philippines), iRely has nearly 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions to simplify complex business processes through a single point of truth. iRely has leveraged its deep industry experience and expertise to build genuine, lasting partnerships with over 500 customers in more than 25 countries.

